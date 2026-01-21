Arsenal Sets New European Milestone With Seven-Game Winning Streak

Arsenal has etched its name into European football history after a dominant 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, securing its place in the knockout stage. This landmark victory, which included a brace from Gabriel Jesus and a late strike from Viktor Gyokeres, marked the club’s longest-ever winning streak in European competition, with seven consecutive wins. The victory solidified Arsenal’s position at the top of their group standings as they advanced to the round of 16.

Arsenal’s Historic Streak

The Gunners’ remarkable run started with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Athletic Club in Bilbao, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard made key contributions off the bench. From there, they went on to secure commanding home victories, including a 2-0 triumph against Olympiacos and a resounding 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid. A 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague followed, with Bukayo Saka scoring a crucial penalty and Mikel Merino netting a brace.

Another standout performance came when Arsenal stunned Bayern Munich with a 3-1 win at home, aided by goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, and Martinelli. The streak culminated in a 3-0 victory against Club Brugge, followed by their 3-1 success over Inter Milan at San Siro, propelling them into uncharted territory with a seven-match winning streak.

This winning run surpasses Arsenal’s previous best of six consecutive victories in the 2005/06 Champions League campaign, which included wins over Swiss side FC Thun, and their six-match streak in the 2020/21 Europa League group stages. The 2025/26 squad’s historic form sets a new benchmark for the club, marking a high point in their European exploits.

Comparing Arsenal’s Streak to Europe’s Best

While Arsenal’s seven-game run is a new personal best, it places them in elite company on the European stage. Currently, Bayern Munich holds the record for the longest winning streak in the Champions League with 15 consecutive victories between September 2019 and November 2020. Other top teams like Real Madrid (2014-2015) and Manchester City (2023-2024) also boast impressive runs of 10 wins in a row, a feat Arsenal now aspires to match.

Arsenal’s streak is now tied with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City, each having enjoyed seven consecutive wins in the competition in recent years. For Arsenal, this historic feat highlights the progress made under manager Mikel Arteta and further cements their status as a force to be reckoned with in European football.

As the season progresses, Arsenal looks poised to continue their impressive run, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Champions League group stage and a hopeful push toward the latter rounds of the competition.