Arsenal Set for Injury Boost Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Arsenal are hoping for a double injury boost as they prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The Gunners are set to welcome back Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, both of whom returned to full training on Friday. Despite their recovery, manager Mikel Arteta has said he will make a late decision on their inclusion in the matchday squad. With only Max Dowman unavailable due to injury, Arteta’s squad options are looking healthier.

Injury Concerns and Selection Dilemmas

Calafiori, who has been sidelined for a month, is unlikely to slot straight into the starting lineup, even if he is fit for selection. As a result, Jurrien Timber is expected to retain his place at left-back. In midfield, Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard, who were all rested for Arsenal’s midweek match against Inter Milan, are set to return to the starting XI. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus, who netted a brace against Inter, might not keep his place in the first team after Viktor Gyokeres impressed off the bench. Arteta has shown trust in Gyokeres recently and is likely to continue with him as a starter.

The left wing is another area where Arteta faces a selection conundrum. Leandro Trossard has had a solid season but was overtaken by Gabriel Martinelli, who looked sharp in his cameo against Inter Milan. The final decision on who starts on the left could come down to a tactical choice in light of both players’ recent form.

Arteta also provided an update on Kai Havertz, who has been struggling with fitness issues. The manager confirmed that Havertz is “very close” to a return but stressed that his workload will need to be carefully managed. Having been out for almost a year, the 24-year-old will likely feature in small doses over the coming weeks, depending on the game context.

The predicted Arsenal lineup for the match against Manchester United is expected to be a 4-3-3 formation, with Raya in goal, White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber forming the backline. Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard are set to make up the midfield, with Saka, Gyokeres, and Martinelli completing the forward trio.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Injured: Dowman.

Doubts: Calafiori, Hincapie.