Arsenal Seeks Sixth Consecutive Away Victory Against Struggling Nottingham Forest

Arsenal will aim to extend their impressive away form when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, continuing their push for the Premier League title. The Gunners come into the match on a five-game winning streak on the road, having scored at least three goals in four of those victories, including their last three outings. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM.

Forest’s Ongoing Struggles and Managerial Changes

Nottingham Forest, currently battling relegation in 17th place, have had a turbulent season. Despite a strong showing last year that saw them qualify for European competition for the first time in 29 years, the club has experienced significant instability. Nuno Espírito Santo’s departure after just three league games was followed by a brief tenure from Ange Postecoglou, who failed to win any of his eight matches. Since then, Sean Dyche has been tasked with guiding the team away from the drop zone. However, Forest’s recent form has been disappointing, with four straight losses just before Christmas, including defeats to Fulham, Manchester City, Everton, and Aston Villa.

After a crucial victory at West Ham United, which temporarily created a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, Forest’s 1-1 draw in a penalty shootout at Wrexham in the FA Cup reignited concerns. At home, Forest has been particularly vulnerable, losing six of their 10 league games at the City Ground and conceding 17 goals—more than they allowed during the entire 2024/25 season.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned his players not to underestimate the threat posed by Dyche’s team. “Forest are a very dangerous side, especially with the clear identity they have under Sean Dyche. They are efficient in what they do, and we will need to be at our best to overcome them,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.

Team News and Tactical Insights

Arsenal heads into the game with a strong squad, although Oleksandr Zinchenko is unavailable due to suspension. Forest, meanwhile, will be without several key players, including injured duo Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera. Piero Hincapié is recovering from a thigh issue, and Max Dowman remains sidelined with a hamstring problem. However, captain Ryan Yates has returned to training after an extended absence, and the club will be bolstered by the return of Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangaré, who have rejoined the squad after competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Forest will deploy a compact 4-2-3-1 formation under Dyche, focusing on defense and counter-attacking. Arsenal, in contrast, will look to dominate possession, having shown impressive attacking depth in recent matches. The key battle will likely be down the flanks, with Forest’s full-backs, Ola Aina and Neco Williams, tasked with providing width and attacking options, while Arsenal’s wingers will need to stay alert to block these crosses into the box.

One of the most pressing concerns for Arsenal will be defending against Forest’s dangerous playmaker, Morgan Gibbs-White, who has been in good form this season and will pose a threat in the final third. The Gunners will also need to keep an eye on Forest’s counter-attacks, which have been effective in recent matches, despite their overall struggles.

Statistically, Arsenal has dominated recent meetings with Forest, going unbeaten in their last five encounters. They’ve kept clean sheets in each of the last three, with Bukayo Saka particularly enjoying success against them, scoring in each of his last three Premier League appearances versus the Reds. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White, Forest’s top scorer this season, will hope to continue his form, having scored in each of his last two league games.

With both teams desperate for points—Arsenal in their quest for the title and Forest in their battle to avoid relegation—the match is sure to offer plenty of drama. Arsenal’s strong away form and Forest’s struggles make the visitors clear favorites, but Dyche’s side will hope for an upset to improve their fortunes and move away from the relegation zone.

The match will be officiated by Michael Oliver, who has presided over Arsenal’s unbeaten run in his last seven games. Oliver will be assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, with Darren England overseeing VAR.