Arsenal Rumors: Wonderkid Could Be The Gunners’ Next Big Thing After Rowe and Saka.

Arsenal is in need of assistance, and most have turned to the transfer market for assistance.

However, if things go well, one adolescent appears to be on the verge of making the first team.

Charlie Patino, a teen sensation, has received wonderful reviews from scouts. Brian Stapleton was one of the first to notice the 17-year-old while he was playing for Luton Town, the same club that developed Jack Wilshere.

Mikel Arteta has employed Patino in the Gunners’ training sessions this summer, and he appears to have a decent chance of making the team.

Aside from that, a video of the adolescent in action with Arsenal’s Under-23 team has gone viral, piqueing interest in the Arsenal academy graduate’s future.

“He’s the best youngster I’ve ever seen in all the years I’ve been scouting,” Stapleton told Goal last month. “I got a tip from a friend about Charlie, so I went over there and couldn’t believe what I saw. I was thinking, ‘Wow,’ because he was 11 and I believe he was playing in the Under-13s.’

Shaun O’Connor, who also discovered Jack Wilshire, was the one who told Stapleton about Patino.

While he believes the young midfielder has a lot of potential, he believes he still needs to work on several aspects of his game.

“Shaun O’Connor discovered Jack Wilshere, and he told me that Charlie is the best footballer to ever walk through Hale End’s doors. Stapleton stated, “The child has so much potential, but he’s not there yet.”

It’s important to recognize that Patino’s talent extends beyond the Emirates Stadium. When he was only 11 years old in 2015, Chelsea and Tottenham were both interested in signing him.

Patino’s success could be attributed to the manner he approaches games. Julio and Katy, his parents, were interviewed in 2015 and explained this.

“Charlie doesn’t just watch Spanish football; he studies it,” his father explained. “His mind is racing as he watches the players’ moves and wonders why they made the judgments they did. He has a high level of intelligence. He would say Barcelona is his favorite team, and he has been inspired by the Spanish style of football as a player.”

Patino would be the next player to come from the Arsenal academy if he makes the team. Emile was one of the people who came before him.