Arsenal Rumors: The Gunners Are In Negotiations To Sign A Forgotten Real Madrid Star.

Arsenal’s desire in recruiting a world-class player from Spain may have resurfaced.

Arsenal has failed to sign another top-level midfielder since Thomas Partey’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Spanish source Todo Fichajes, the Gunners may be able to add one in the next transfer window, with Real Madrid’s Isco once again on their radar.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Arsenal is presently the frontrunner to sign Isco, who is poised to become a free agent at the end of the season, according to the source.

Mikel Arteta’s representatives have been in frequent contact with Real Madrid regarding the veteran midfielder’s possible trade.

The cost of Isco’s potential transfer has still to be determined, but according to the source, Arsenal “would be willing” to pay on the two-time La Liga champion given the obvious need to strengthen Arteta’s attacking midfield.

According to the source, Isco will have the final say on his future, and Real Madrid would not stand in his way if he decides to leave.

Isco has long been a fan of Arsenal’s. Arteta is believed to have requested the club’s executives to approve a move for the four-time Champions League winner ahead of the January window, according to a prior report.

Arteta also believes Isco is the type of player who will fit into his current Arsenal setup “like a glove” and that another Real Madrid star, Dani Ceballos, will blossom under his coaching.

Isco is no longer a significant figure in the current Los Blancos squad, according to widespread claims.

It’s possible that his unexpected drop in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order was the cause of this.

After starting every game for Real Madrid since 2013, the 29-year-old was limited to just eight league appearances last season.

Despite the rumors, Ancelotti, the manager of Los Blancos, has consistently dismissed talk of Isco’s exit.

According to the renowned manager’s most recent comment regarding Isco, Real Madrid is unlikely to let the experienced attacker go anytime soon.

In June, Ancelotti stated, “I have a lot of sympathy for [Gareth] Bale, Isco, and Marcelo.”

“They are Real Madrid players, which inspires them already.” There is a judge on the scene, and that is the playing field.”