Arsenal rumors claim that the Gunners are close to finalizing a ‘permanent deal’ for their breakout star loanee.

A popular Arsenal loanee is on his way to becoming a regular at the Emirates Stadium.

By being able to use Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta lit a fresh flame. Last season, the Real Madrid loanee made an impression for the Gunners, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has been fighting to keep Odegaard throughout the summer and is now close to completing his permanent deal.

“Martin Odegaard has always been a priority for Arsenal, and now the deal is poised to be finalized, confirmed!” Romano wrote on Twitter. “Discussions are nearing completion, and we’ll be on our way soon!” degaard is set to return to Arsenal on a permanent basis. The cost will be determined in the next hours. “Until June 2026,” says the contract.

Though the exact amount Arsenal will spend for the 22-year-old is unknown, The Telegraph’s Sam Dean speculated that it may be between £5 million and £8 million ($6.8 million-$11 million).

Dean stated, “The transfer of [Joe] Willock to Newcastle gave critical finances in the chase of Odegaard.” “Arsenal has made a number of dubious transactions in recent years, but they are effectively paying £5 million to £8 million to replace Willock with Odegaard. Time will tell, but that appears to be excellent business.”

Back in Madrid, Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero reported that Odegaard’s departure had been planned long before Arsenal’s arrival.

According to Montero, there has been no evidence that Odegaard is or will be a Real Madrid player up to this point.

“Real Madrid is well aware that Arsenal is a strong contender since they have the financial resources to pay for the player,” Montero told Sky Sports. “We must recall that when Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Martin Odegaard’s future, he stated that he believes the club is on the same road. Isco, Asensio, Sergio Arribas, and even Dani Cabellos are among the eight midfielders, according to him. They all appear to be ahead of Martin Odegaard.”

“He doesn’t have a phone number,” he added. “If you look at the Real Madrid website right now, Martin Odegaard does not have a phone number. He appears to be on his way out, and Arsenal is a strong contender.”

Meanwhile, Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, had wished for Odegaard to be a permanent member of his squad.

The Spaniard previously stated that the club hopes the youngster shares his enthusiasm for Arsenal.

“We tried everything we could to persuade Martin to perform for the squad, which I believe he has, and he has really adapted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.