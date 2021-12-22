Arsenal Rumors: Aubameyang’s Replacement Is Named By A Club Legend.

According to former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin might be the man to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Calvert-name Lewin’s name keeps showing up, and it’s easy to see why, given his Premier League experience and all-around ability. “He [Dominic Calvert-Lewin] has been gone for a while now, and this could impact how he returns,” Thomas remarked in an exclusive interview with Caught Offside. In recent weeks, Arsenal and Aubameyang have had a strained relationship.

Aubameyang arrived late in England from a midweek vacation in France to bring his mother back to London ahead of Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Southampton a few weeks ago.

Arsenal removed his captain’s armband and suspended him for the match against Southampton, judging the infraction to be detrimental to the team.

The superb striker has been AWOL since the incident, and the team will be without a clear captain for the foreseeable future.

According to Thomas, if Arsenal does not strengthen in the January transfer window, it has three options: Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, and summer signing Ben White.

White has given a fresh identity to a side that was lacking in personality, while the Brazilian has shown signs of leadership potential. White has given a fresh identity to a lackluster club in need of a defined character, while Odegaard has experience as a leader with Norway’s national team.

Last week, it was reported that Aubameyang is exercising alone to maintain match fitness, to which The Athletic responded that keeping the Gabonese star on the bench was a “club choice” for the time being.

With the winter transfer window set to open in just a few weeks, Thomas conceded that his former club may struggle to attract top-tier talent.

“It’ll be interesting to see what big areas of improvement the club has identified,” he remarked. “Attracting top-tier players is often difficult in January, so it’ll be intriguing to see what the club has identified as crucial areas for improvement.”