Arsenal rumor: The Gunners are desperate for a striker who impressed Messi by scoring a lot of goals.

Arsenal has set its sights on one of Argentina’s most talented colleagues, Lionel Messi.

Even though pre-season has begun, Arsenal has its sights set on a pair of possible additions. Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan has been linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Football Insider, citing unnamed sources.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Mikel Arteta’s side is fully aware that matching Inter Milan’s lofty £75 million ($104 million) valuation of Martinez is currently unachievable.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have devised a strategy and are now aiming to entice the reigning Serie A winners into a transfer by giving Hector Bellerin as part of a “player-plus-cash” swap deal, according to the source.

Inter, according to Arsenal’s understanding, is “cash-strapped” and may look to sell another great player after already offloading Achraf Hakimi.

Furthermore, the Gunners believe that the Italian club would see Bellerin as a potential alternative for Hakimi, especially given the latter’s unclear future with his current club, according to the source.

Martinez has been on the radar of a number of European clubs for some time. Barcelona, on the other hand, came “very close” to signing him.

Martinez told ESPN in May, “I was actually extremely close to joining Barcelona and I even talked it over with [Lionel] Messi.” “However, the Blaugrana [Barcelona] was having financial difficulties at the time, so I chose to stay at Inter. It turned out to be the perfect move, as we went on to win the Scudetto [Serie A championship].

He went on to say, “It’s really fantastic to win the trophy at such an iconic club.”

Martinez scored 18 goals in 44 games for Inter Milan this season, spanning all competitions.

Martinez has also played for Argentina’s national team, where he has been a reliable attacking partner for Lionel Messi, who has long admired the 23-year-ability old’s to score “a lot of goals.”

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner remarked of Martinez, “He’s spectacular.” “He has a lot of good qualities. You could see he’d be a terrific player, and he’s already proving it.”

“He’s really strong, very good one-on-one, scores a lot of goals, and in the area, he fights with everyone, holds it up, and can turn and scrap to win it all by himself.

He is a high-quality individual. He’s a total package.”