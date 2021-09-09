Arsenal rumor has it that the Gunners are eyeing Messi’s former rival as a potential replacement for Aubameyang.

Arsenal could be planning for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s likely departure.

Arsenal has had a difficult start to the season, with the club failing to win any of its opening three English Premier League matches.

Many believe that the Gunners’ current campaign is suffering as a result of their poor recruitment approach during the previous transfer window. As a result, a string of misfortunes is unavoidable in the future.

Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expires at the conclusion of the season, and it is commonly assumed that he will leave the club. Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are poised to face the same fate.

The Gabonese striker is in the final year of his contract, but according to Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervion, Arsenal is already connected with a move for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Gunners “view” En-Nesyri as a “perfect substitute” for Aubameyang, according to the source, and are keeping an eye on the Sevilla forward’s position.

A move for En-Nesyri, however, will be more difficult than it appears, since Sevilla’s sporting director Mochi, according to the report, is “not listening to any offer” from other clubs.

En-Nesyri, on the other hand, has already “refused” to join forces with his suitors this summer, claiming to be “in love with the club and the city.”

Sevilla, on the other hand, is well aware that selling En-Nesyri will allow the club to fund future transfers, according to the report.

Although the Moroccan has yet to remark on the matter, his previous comments about a prospective move away from Sevilla speak well of his position.

“Nothing has changed; everything boils down to hard work and focus,” En-Nesyri stated earlier this year. “Right now, we’re aiming for more; for the time being, I’m remaining at Sevilla, no, I’m not going elsewhere; I want to finish the season here; it’s a fantastic club, and I want to be here.”

West Ham United took notice of En-excellent Nesyri’s form in addition to Arsenal. Anass Ouzifi, the player’s agent and friend, revealed that the player is “extremely delighted” and “quite grateful” to Sevilla.

Ouzifi remembered, “[West Ham] asked me about Youssef’s predicament.” “I told them that Yussef didn’t want to leave Sevilla,” I explained.

“I did a good job of explaining the scenario to them.

Youssef [En-Nesyri] is very happy in Sevilla and grateful to his teammates and the club. In life, it’s not all about the money.”

