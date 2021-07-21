Arsenal reportedly preparing a new pitch for Leicester City midfielder

Arsenal is still on the lookout for exceptional players, and one name that springs to mind is Leicester City’s James Maddison.

To land him, however, the Gunners would have to go through a lengthy process. Something appears to be brewing.

Knowing that the Foxes are unlikely to accept a £50 million ($68 million) fee, Arsenal is said to be adding a couple more players to the mix.

According to ESPN, academy graduates Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are among the players who may be included in a Maddison deal.

Adding Nelson and Maitland-Niles, despite their top-flight experience, is no certainty for the Gunners.

Arsenal, on the other hand, appears to be willing to take that risk.

When Nelson was loaned to Hoffenheim, he had made 22 appearances in the English Premier League and 23 in the Bundesliga.

He has yet to earn a place in Arsenal’s first team.

Maitland-Niles, who is 23 years old, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. He played in 26 games, but his team was relegated at the end of the season.

Given the two players’ recent form, it will be intriguing to see if Leicester City is interested in signing them.

Maddison is a primary target for head coach Mikel Arteta this summer, as he looks to replace the vacuum left by loanee Martin Odegaard. Since then, he has returned to Real Madrid.

Leicester City is willing to sell Maddison for £60 million ($81.6 million), but only for a fee of £60 million ($81.6 million).

However, with the Gunners having already paid a large fee for Ben White, some critics believe it would be in Arsenal’s best interests to recruit someone else.

But that was before the idea of adding two players to offset the Foxes’ asking price surfaced.

The worth of Nelson and Maitland-Niles has not been revealed, but it might help the Gunners fulfill some of their financial needs.

It’s also unclear whether the Foxes are interested in the two Arsenal players.

Regardless, it’s all about selling players for Arsenal, which is trying to find a way out of its financial difficulties.