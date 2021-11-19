Arsenal received an injury boost from Mikel Arteta, as two players trained ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Arsenal has received a double fitness boost ahead of their Saturday match against Liverpool.

On Saturday, the Gunners meet the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League, in what will be both sides’ first game back following the international break.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be without a number of important players for the match against Arsenal after dealing with yet another injury crisis.

Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are still being assessed, while Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, and Harvey Elliott have all been ruled out.

Arsenal came into the game against Liverpool with two fitness worries.

After being forced to miss Ghana’s matches over the international break, Thomas Partey was a doubt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club captain, was also a doubt after returning early from Gabon’s international duties.

In his pre-match press conference, manager Mikel Arteta stated that the two would still need to be evaluated before being considered for selection against Liverpool.

In his press conference on Friday, Arteta remarked of Partey, “He couldn’t play for the national team.”

“He put forth a lot of effort and pushed for that one, but it wasn’t enough.”

“Again, that’s something we’ll have to look into because he hasn’t done enough up until now.”

“No, that wasn’t pre-planned,” Arteta responded when asked about Aubameyang’s early return from Gabon duty.

“‘We need to analyze him and see how he’s doing before making any choices.’

“We have a number of people who have had to deal with a variety of game concerns. “Minor injuries.” However, the most recent batch of Arsenal training photos show both Partey and Aubameyang working alongside the rest of the first-team group.

Football.

The pair are also expected to be named in the team to face Liverpool on Saturday, according to London.