Arsenal Prepares for Record League Cup Final Appearance

Arsenal Women are gearing up for a chance to extend their record in the League Cup, aiming for a historic 11th final when they face Manchester United in Wednesday’s Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final.

The Gunners have been the dominant force in the competition, boasting seven titles, with the most recent triumph coming in the 2023/24 season when they secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Molineux Stadium. Arsenal’s pedigree in the tournament is unquestionable, but manager Renée Slegers emphasized the importance of every trophy during her pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I repeat myself, every trophy is important for Arsenal and for me personally,” Slegers stated. “We remember moments like when we won the Conti Cup a couple of years ago, with Stina [Blackstenius] scoring the decisive goal in extra time. That victory involved a lot of players, and it’s memories like that which motivate us going forward.”

However, Slegers was quick to point out that past victories, while inspiring, don’t guarantee future success. “Everything that has happened in the past can inspire us, but it doesn’t determine what we can do right now,” she said. “Every trophy is important for us, including the League Cup.”

Changes to the Tournament Format

The League Cup will see changes next season, with teams qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group phase no longer eligible to compete. Slegers acknowledged the shift, noting the complexities of scheduling and the prioritization of player health. “It’s about finding the right balance,” she explained. “There are decisions to be made on sustainability, and we’ll see how things go with the Champions League.”

As Arsenal looks to add another title to their illustrious history, the challenge ahead is clear. “We want to grow the game, connect with supporters, and keep playing as many games and competitions as possible,” Slegers concluded, underscoring the club’s commitment to excellence both on and off the field.