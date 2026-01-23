Arsenal Prepare for Manchester United Clash with Injury Boosts

Arsenal are set to face Manchester United on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with renewed hope after receiving a major injury boost. The Gunners will make late fitness calls on Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, both of whom returned to full training earlier this week.

Injury Updates and Squad Selection

After a week off, Mikel Arteta’s squad is in better shape, with key players returning to fitness. Calafiori and Hincapie are both pushing for a spot in the matchday squad, though their involvement will be determined following Saturday’s training session. Should both be available, only Max Dowman will remain sidelined.

Calafiori has been out for a month, and while Arteta may opt for Jurrien Timber at left-back even if Calafiori is fit, the defensive options are stronger than they have been in weeks. The coach also plans to reinstate Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard to the starting lineup after they were rested during midweek’s Inter Milan clash.

While Gabriel Jesus’ recent brace at the San Siro caught the eye, Viktor Gyokeres’ performance off the bench has kept him in Arteta’s favor. Gyokeres is expected to retain his place in the starting XI, alongside Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, as the Gunners seek to maintain their momentum against a rejuvenated Manchester United side.

On the left wing, Arteta faces a tough decision between Trossard, who has been consistent this season, and Gabriel Martinelli, who impressed during his substitute appearance against Inter. Arteta’s choices reflect the intense competition within the squad.

Arsenal will be aiming to continue their push for the Premier League title, and their clash with United comes at a pivotal moment. United, under the guidance of Michael Carrick, have gained confidence after a series of strong performances, making the upcoming match even more crucial for Arteta’s side.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4.30pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium, and the match will be available for live viewing on Sky Sports.

Injured: Dowman

Doubts: Calafiori, Hincapie