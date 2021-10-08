Arsenal News: Exiled Midfielder Must Control His Passion To Succeed.

Matteo Guendouzi is without a doubt one of the world’s most skilled footballers now.

The 22-year-old, on the other hand, is far from faultless, particularly when it comes to controlling his emotions.

It’s one of the reasons why the French midfielder and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta didn’t get along.

His enthusiasm for the game has rubbed teammates and opponents the wrong way, making it difficult for him to compete smoothly.

He was loaned out by Arsenal after falling down the pecking order, and he has been excelling at Olympique de Marseille under coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Guendouzi’s aggressive personality has won over the fans, despite initial doubts about his arrival due to his former association with the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

As a result of his excellent form, Didier Deschamps invited him to play for the French national team in the Nations League semi-finals.

Deschamps added, “He’s been receiving a lot of playing time and he’s got confidence in himself.” “He possesses outstanding technical qualities, in addition to the volume of play he gets through and his intensity. He’ll provide a breath of fresh air, and that’s crucial.” While everything appear to be fitting into place, Guendouzi’s passionate side remains.

Some fear he may self-destruct, and former Lorient boss Sylvain Ripoll believes this is something he needs to focus on.

Le Quotidien du Sport quoted Ripoll as saying, “Matteo is very passionate, very involved in his career, very energetic and very giving in his efforts.” “He has a strong emotional response to events and always gives his all, regardless of the situation.” While most people remember his brawl with Brighton’s Neal Maupay when he was still at Arsenal, Guendouzi has previously had a similar incident with Gerson in Marseille.

In the end, it is Guendouzi’s enthusiasm that has been taken out of context. But, in general, his feelings and enthusiasm for the game must be addressed.

Guendouzi is far from being a complete player, but he appears to be on the right route.