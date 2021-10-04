Arsenal News: After a 0-0 draw with Brighton, the Gunners’ coach praises a Belgian midfielder.

Arsenal drew 0-0 with Brighton at the weekend, giving Gunners manager Mikel Arteta even another reason to be chastised.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, on the other hand, is a bright spot in the midst of it all.

The 21-year-old midfielder, in Arteta’s opinion, gave a decent account of himself against the Seagulls.

As he seeks to fill a major hole on the Gunners’ side, Lokonga has been doing well. This is about Granit Xhaka’s potential absence for an extended period of time.

So far, the Belgian midfielder appears to be rising to the challenge. Lokonga stood firm against Brighton and nevertheless managed to outshine Thomas Partey.

“I believe he performed admirably. He had one of the better performances among the guys on the field, in my opinion. Arteta stated about Lokonga via the team’s official website, “He displays a lot of character and is always in good positions.”

“I believe his defensive work and comprehension are improving. It was a challenging game since there were constant one-on-one duels all over the pitch, and it’s not his favorite sport, but I think he did exceptionally well considering the circumstances.”

Lokonga is proving to be a valuable acquisition, a strong and quick tackler.

Furthermore, he might be compared to Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

As a result, after failing to capture Bissouma, Lokonga may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners.

However, it would be intriguing to see if Lokonga can keep up the pace once Xhaka has recovered.

Once that occurs, adjustments are expected. In any case, it’s a good problem for Arsenal to have on the side.

Furthermore, if he is displaced, it may boost his stock. Now all Lokonga has to do is stay the course and play his part for the Gunners.