Arsenal may have another wonderkid in the form of a player inspired by Wilfried Zaha, according to transfer rumors.

Arsenal is still on the lookout for young talent to sign, and Joel Ideho appears to be the next in line.

The club’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, has called up the 18-year-old for first-team training, but there’s no certainty he’ll see action in a senior match.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Arteta sought to run the rule over Ideho. The young winger has won accolades for his prior accomplishments, which include a five-goal, three-assist campaign with the Under-18s in which he appeared in 17 games and scored five goals.

The teenage footballer joined Arsenal from the Ajax academy last year and played for the Gunners U-18 team.

His outstanding play at the U-18 level earned him a spot in the U-23 team this summer, where he scored a goal and assisted on another.

His goal in the EFL Trophy loss to Swindon last week drew a lot of attention.

It appears that his performance was sufficient to pique Arteta’s interest. It could, however, simply be to test how good he is at a new level.

Last year, Ideho confessed to idolizing Wilfried Zaha. He discussed how the players from Crystal Palace and the Ivory Coast have influenced him.

Ideho noted at the time, “Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace motivates my game since he is a creative player with a fast pace.” “My strengths are my pace and one-on-one activities.”

The 18-year-old Dutchman is the newest young player to be noticed and given opportunity.

Those who have made substantial progress thus far include Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Aside from those names, Charlie Patino was another athlete who caught the eye of scouts.

The 17-year-old has been used by Arteta during Arsenal’s training sessions, and he has a chance to make the first team.

According to Goal, Arsenal spy Brian Stapleton believes Patino is the best child he has ever seen in his years of scouting.

“I got a tip about Charlie from a buddy, so I went over there and couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said. “He was 11 and I believe he was playing in the Under-13s,” he continued.