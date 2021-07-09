Arsenal may be repeating Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers’ error.

Arsenal may be poised to make the same’mistake’ as Liverpool and former manager Brendan Rodgers by participating in a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The Gunners have announced that they will be the second high-profile sports team to appear in the Amazon Prime original series All or Nothing.

“You asked,” Arsenal’s official account said in a Tweet. You were heard. #AllornothingArsenal. In 2022, Prime Video Sport will be available.”

The All or Nothing series has so far covered the fortunes of two Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Juventus in Italy, Bayern Munich in Germany, and Brazil’s national squad.

Aside from football, there have been shows about the New Zealand All Blacks rugby union team, the Toronto Maple Leafs ice hockey team, and different American football teams.

When the Reds let a television crew to follow them about during Rodgers’ first season at Anfield in 2012/13 for Being Liverpool, many in the game thought it was a mistake, and the now Leicester City manager was mocked for his “three envelopes” psychological technique.

The Ulsterman allegedly handed his teammates three envelopes containing the names of players he predicted would let his team down that season.

Right-back “Brendan said there’s three envelopes here with three names in them, one of these guys in these envelopes is going to let us down this season, just make sure it’s not you,” Johnson later defended Rodgers’ mind games.

“Of course, we never saw the envelopes again, and it was never mentioned again, so I believe it was just to give everyone an advantage because no one wanted to be the name on the envelope.

“There were probably never any names in there anyway,” says the narrator, “but it seemed to work okay.”

Many Liverpool fans, however, did not think the show portrayed their team in a flattering light, and current manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have turned down any offers to film similar documentaries while he is in charge.