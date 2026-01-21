Arsenal Manager Renée Slegers Previews Key League Cup Semi-Final Clash Against Manchester United

Arsenal Women’s manager, Renée Slegers, has expressed her confidence and excitement ahead of tonight’s Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final against Manchester United. The game represents a crucial opportunity for the team to secure a place in the final, with the potential for silverware on the line.

Building Momentum for the Semi-Final

After a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa, Slegers believes her team is in a strong position to challenge United’s well-organized defense. Arsenal’s recent positive performances have given the squad momentum heading into this important fixture. “This is a big game for us. We have a chance to book our place in a final, and that’s something we’ve all been working towards,” Slegers said in her pre-match notes.

The manager was particularly pleased with the team’s performance in their last outing, where they triumphed 2-0 over Villa. “Our first goal on Sunday came from excellent teamwork, and it was great to see us capitalize on set pieces for the second goal. We were unlucky not to score more, but I was very happy with our intensity in the second half,” Slegers added.

Despite some near misses, the team’s positive attitude and ability to bounce back were evident. Slegers also highlighted the importance of every player’s role, regardless of how many minutes they spend on the pitch. With a packed schedule ahead, including games against Chelsea, Manchester City, and two FIFA Champions Cup fixtures, Arsenal will rely heavily on its squad depth.

Looking for Improvement Against United

Arsenal’s previous encounter with Manchester United earlier this month ended in a frustrating draw, with Slegers acknowledging that it was the “final details” that were lacking. However, she remains optimistic, “We have another chance to break them down and apply the lessons we’ve learned. We’re determined to continue our success in this competition,” she remarked.

With the League Cup semi-final marking the start of a crucial stretch of fixtures, the Arsenal squad is bracing for a tough challenge. Slegers emphasized the importance of the team’s mentality and the need to keep up their performance across all five competitions. “It’s going to require a monumental effort, but we’re ready for the challenge,” she concluded.