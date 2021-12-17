Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is rumored to be interested in two strikers who might provide firepower to the team.

Arsenal is well aware that they must prepare for the loss of one of their most dependable forwards.

The Gunners have their sights set on a couple of players as the January transfer window approaches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in selling Arthur Cabral and Jonathan David, according to Jeunes Footeux.

Prior to the arrival of Cabral and David, the Gunners were linked with Dusan Vlahovic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

After giving serious thought to the leagues in which they are currently competing, it appears that the Gunners’ latest targets may make more sense.

Cabral has scored 14 goals in 17 appearances for Basel thus far. In total, he has 27 goals in 30 games to his credit.

David, on the other side, had some decent stats with Lille. He has only scored once in 11 games, although he has scored in each of his previous three UEFA Champions League games.

In the case of the Canadian forward, it’s worth noting that Liverpool is also considering him, according to TBR.

Lille wants £42.5 million ($57 million) for David, despite the fact that his performance pales in contrast to Cabral’s.

Cabral and David have performed admirably this season, but their place in Arsenal is far from certain.

The reality is that Arsenal supporters are searching for a well-known figure to add to the mix, which might put Cabral under investigation.

David hasn’t had a particularly fantastic season, which could lead to reaction if he doesn’t perform well at the Emirates Stadium.

The best takeaway from these four names is that Arsenal is prepared for a major player exodus.

Alexandre Lacazette’s and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts will expire at the end of the season, and both players appear to be destined to play for different teams next season.

After being sidelined in the Gunners’ previous games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also appears to be on his way out.

The fact that the Gabonese was stripped of his captaincy has only added to the assumption that his days as a Gunners player are numbered.