Arsenal Makes Five Changes for League Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester United

Arsenal Women’s manager Renée Slegers has announced five changes to her side for tonight’s Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United at home. The Gunners are looking to extend their run in the competition after a solid 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.

New faces in the starting lineup include Taylor Hinds, Laia Codina, Victoria Pelova, Frida Maanum, and Caitlin Foord, who replace Emily Fox, Steph Catley, Kim Little, Beth Mead, and Stina Blackstenius from the previous match. Anneke Borbe retains her place between the posts, while Daphne van Domselaar returns to the squad, taking a spot on the bench.

Squad Changes and Tactical Adjustments

Defensive stability remains a priority for Slegers, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie McCabe holding their positions in the backline. Midfield sees Mariona Caldentey continue alongside Pelova, while Maanum’s inclusion could potentially see Alessia Russo pushed into a more advanced role. The attacking positions are bolstered by the pace and creativity of Olivia Smith and Foord, who will occupy the wings.

The match is set to kick off at 7:00 pm at Mangata Developments Stadium in Borehamwood, with Arsenal hoping to secure a spot in the final of the League Cup. The Gunners have been in strong form, and this semi-final presents a crucial opportunity for them to continue their momentum and aim for silverware this season.

Arsenal Starting XI: Borbe, Hinds, Wubben-Moy (C), Codina, McCabe, Pelova, Mariona, Maanum, Smith, Foord, Russo

Substitutes: van Domselaar, Liddiard, Catley, Mead, Little, Blackstenius, Holmberg, Harwood