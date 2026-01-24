Arsenal Make Five Changes for Crucial Chelsea Clash

Renée Slegers has opted for significant changes to Arsenal’s starting XI ahead of today’s highly anticipated Women’s Super League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The match, which kicks off at 12.30pm, sees five players brought into the side following Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in Wednesday’s Subway Women’s League Cup semi-final.

Emily Fox, Steph Catley, Kim Little, Beth Mead, and Stina Blackstenius are the fresh faces in the starting line-up. They replace Taylor Hinds, Laia Codina, Victoria Pelova, Olivia Smith, and Frida Maanum. Smith is absent due to suspension, while Maanum is sidelined after falling ill.

Line-ups Confirmed

The full line-ups for both teams have now been confirmed:

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Carpenter, Bright (C), Girma, Bronze, Baltimore, Cuthbert, Kaptein, Reiten, Thompson, Kerr

Spencer, Peng, Buurman, Nusken, James, Kaneryd, Walsh, Potter, Beever-Jones

Arsenal XI: Borbe, Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Little (C), Mariona, Russo, Mead, Foord, Blackstenius

Substitutes: Van Domselaar, Williams, Codina, Pelova, Hinds, Holmberg, Harwood

This match marks a critical point in Arsenal’s campaign as they look to bounce back from their midweek defeat and maintain their push for a top position in the league. The changes to the line-up highlight the importance of squad rotation and readiness as Arsenal face one of their toughest rivals.