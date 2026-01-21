Arsenal Maintain Perfect Champions League Record With 3-1 Win Over Inter Milan

Arsenal have continued their flawless run in this season’s UEFA Champions League, securing a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro. The win not only extended their perfect record in the league phase but also confirmed their place in the top two of the group, guaranteeing a spot in the knockout stage.

Gabriel Jesus’ Brace Propels Arsenal

The match began with an early shock as Inter Milan’s Petar Susic leveled the score after Gabriel Jesus had put Arsenal in front. The Brazilian forward’s first goal came after just 10 minutes, but Susic responded just moments later, scoring a stunning equalizer that silenced the visiting fans. However, Jesus was not to be denied, netting a second goal in the first half to give Arsenal the lead once again.

With the game delicately poised in the second half, Arsenal turned to Viktor Gyokeres, who came off the bench to seal the win with a sublime finish, rounding off the victory and securing all three points for the Gunners. His calm and clinical strike capped off an impressive team performance and sent Arsenal fans into jubilation as they maintained their 100% record in the group stage.

As Arsenal look to maintain their momentum in Europe’s top competition, the win ensures they will finish in the top two, with a spot in the knockout rounds secured. Fans in the UK can now catch the highlights from this thrilling encounter, with an extended match replay set to air on Thursday.