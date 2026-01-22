Arsenal Maintain Perfect Champions League Record with 3-1 Victory Over Inter Milan

Arsenal extended their perfect run in the 2026 Champions League with a 3-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, marking their seventh consecutive victory in the tournament’s group phase.

The match saw Gabriel Jesus strike twice in the first half, putting the Gunners ahead on two occasions. Inter Milan equalized through Petar Susic, but Arsenal’s attacking play proved too strong, with Viktor Gyokeres sealing the victory after coming off the bench to score a stunning goal in the second half.

Unstoppable Arsenal: Seven Wins from Seven

Arsenal’s dominant performance ensured they remain on course for a flawless league phase. With the win, they secured a top-two finish in the group, guaranteeing their spot in the knockout stages with one match remaining. Their 100% record in the league phase remains intact ahead of their final clash against Kairat Almaty next week in north London.

The victory at the iconic San Siro not only adds another impressive result to Arsenal’s campaign but also emphasizes their clinical efficiency, with Gabriel Jesus proving pivotal in their attack. Gyokeres’ substitution goal highlighted the depth in Arsenal’s squad, underlining their ability to deliver crucial moments even from the bench.

