Arsenal Loan Ethan Nwaneri to Marseille for Remainder of Season

Arsenal have confirmed that young forward Ethan Nwaneri will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. The 18-year-old, who made a name for himself last season with the Gunners, has struggled for playing time this term, with limited opportunities under manager Mikel Arteta.

While Arsenal initially stated that Nwaneri would not be allowed to leave on loan, a swift U-turn was made earlier this week, and a deal with Marseille was agreed. The French club will pay a loan fee, which will decrease based on the number of appearances Nwaneri makes. However, there is no buy option included in the agreement.

Limited Game Time at Arsenal

This season has seen Nwaneri largely confined to the bench. Despite his strong performances last term, including 37 appearances across all competitions, he has only featured 12 times this season, most of which have been as a substitute. His lack of involvement continued on Tuesday, when he was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The move to Marseille presents a new opportunity for Nwaneri to gain more first-team experience. Upon his arrival in France, he was photographed holding up a Marseille scarf and speaking highly of his new manager, Roberto De Zerbi. “Roberto De Zerbi is one of the best coaches in the world, he’s demanding,” Nwaneri said. “I’m ready to play under him and listen to what he wants for the team.”

The young forward’s decision to join Marseille comes after months of speculation about his future at Arsenal. With a promising career ahead, Nwaneri hopes the loan spell will allow him to showcase his talents and earn more regular playing time.