Arsenal legend claims West Ham manager David Moyes pulled off sensational late transfers.

West Ham’s late signings of Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, and Alex Kral have been praised by an Arsenal veteran.

Despite missing out on big-name targets in the previous transfer window, West Ham were able to secure the signings of Zouma, Vlasic, and Kral before the deadline.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell praised West Ham manager David Moyes for a job well done in the aftermath of the surprise late move by the Hammers.

With a stronger roster, Campbell believes West Ham will be able to replicate their record from last season.

Campbell told Football Insider of West Ham exclusively, “The goal is to match last season’s effort.” “They’ve bolstered key areas and added some quality players, like as [Nikola] Vlasic. Vlasic has come a long way since his time at Everton. He’s now a well-known player, a full international, and a fantastic signing.”

He continued, “Moyes has gone about his job very quietly and he’s creating a really solid group there at West Ham.” “They have enough players to pick up the load if there are injuries. Last season, this was a major issue for West Ham. They have clearly improved 100 percent this summer.”

West Ham was highly linked with a permanent transfer for on loan star Jesse Lingard before to signing the three players.

As things stand, the Hammers are thought to be monitoring Lingard’s condition, with Moyes ready to reintroduce the Manchester United forward to his squad.

Even while there appears to be an interest, nothing has proceeded to this point. However, BBC analyst and Moyes’ close friend Mark Lawrenson previously stated that West Ham will almost certainly pursue Lingard based on the Hammers manager’s recent comments.

Lawrenson added, “I’m confident Moyes would take him [Lingard].”

“However, he did admit that they caught him at just the perfect moment. ‘What do you mean?’ I asked. ‘Well, he enjoys his life,’ he explained. It was a fantastic statement, in my opinion. ‘Well, there was lockdown and COVID,’ he explained. He basically went to West Ham training, then went back to his apartment, and that’s where he was.”

“I thought that was a fresh perspective on how some footballers operate. He’d accept him since he described him as a “breath of fresh air,” he claimed.

Lingard made an impression on West Ham as a loan player last season, scoring nine goals and assisting on four others.