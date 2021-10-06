Arsenal legend chooses the “ideal” club for Chelsea’s $136 million long-term goal, according to a report.

Nigel Winterburn, a former Arsenal midfielder, believes West Ham’s Declan Rice has found the “ideal” team.

Rice has been with West Ham for four full seasons and is now on his fifth after making his competitive debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season. Following an outstanding season with West Ham, he was included to Gareth Southgate’s England side for the European Championships earlier this year.

Rice was a significant player for England in their run to the final, which they lost on penalties to Italy.

Rice, who has made over 150 competitive appearances for West Ham United, a Premier League mid-table club, is poised to make a significant move amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

“£90 million [$122 million] for Declan Rice is a massive sum of money – it’s insane money, but it’s a reasonable assessment. Rice has recently proven himself and improved his reputation. There has been a lot of talk about him moving, but he hasn’t let it bother him, and he’s just gone about his business. West Ham were successful last season, and they’d had a wonderful start to the season until yesterday [Saturday’s defeat over Brentford],” Winterburn, who played for both Arsenal and West Ham, told Paddy Power.

Rice, who intended to leave West Ham in the summer of 2021, was dissatisfied after West Ham put a price tag on him of between $122 million and $136 million, according to The Telegraph.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the English midfielder. However, West Ham’s hefty demands turned the London club away, and they instead signed Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez on loan.

Rice, 22, has had a great start to the 2021-22 season, following an excellent performance for England at the Euros 2020. Rice has scored two goals and contributed two assists in four appearances for West Ham in all competitions. In West Ham’s Europa League victories over Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna, he scored one goal each. Meanwhile, his assists have come in wins over Leeds United and Leicester City in the Premier League.

"The time will come for him to go on, and I'd be surprised if one of the Premier League's big clubs isn't interested in him as soon as they learn he's available. There's also a chance that large clubs from other countries will be interested. It depends on Declan's response.