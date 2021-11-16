Arsenal is rumored to be interested in trading an Ivorian winger for a Swedish midfielder.

Arsenal is still on the lookout for pawns to trade, particularly players in whom they have made significant investments.

The Gunners are considering their options after Nicolas Pepe’s disappointing performance. One of them is a likely Dejan Kulusevski transfer to Juventus.

Arsenal is interested in the 21-year-old midfielder, according to Tutto Juve, who has struggled for playing time in Turin.

Kulusevski has only made two starts for the I Bianconeri, but a change of environment could help his drooping career.

To make it happen, though, Arsenal would have to match Juventus’ financial demands.

Bianconeri is said to be a big fan of Bianconeri.