Arsenal is rumored to be interested in a rarely-used Real Betis midfielder.

Arsenal, like the majority of teams, is anticipated to scout available talent during the January transfer window.

It looks that the Gunners have already decided on a target.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing William Carvalho, according to CalcioMercato.

If the name seems familiar, it’s because the 29-year-old is the same guy Arsene Winger was interested in prior to Euro 2016.

The Portuguese footballer, on the other hand, chose to stay at Sporting Lisbon. In June 2018, he will join Real Betis.

Carvalho, on the other hand, has not received consistent playing time. He has only started five games so far this season. He was a substitute in the other three games he appeared in.

Carvalho’s contract with Verdes is coming to an end in the next 18 months. His current contract is slated to end in June 2023, and there is speculation that he may move to England.

While a transfer to the Emirates Stadium appears to be a smart idea on paper, there’s no guarantee he’ll get the exposure he wants.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are leading the charge, and Albert Lokonga is providing plenty of support.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another option, albeit he could leave Arsenal in the near future.

As a result, Carvalho might be a good addition to Arsenal’s midfield in the January transfer window.

However, gaining additional playing time may be a another story.

It’s also worth noting that, according to Marca, the Gunners would have to satisfy a release clause in the Portuguese footballer’s current contract in order for the transaction to go through.

That sum is around £100 million ($138 million), a large sum that Mikel Arteta and his team may not be able to afford.

In a related incident, Arsenal’s attempt for Sardar Azmoun appears to have been thwarted.

The 26-year-old attacker will not be leaving Zenit Saint Petersburg, according to his agency via HITC.

Azmoun is valued at £22.5 million ($31 million) and has less than a year left on his current agreement with Sine-Belo-Golubye.

He has seven goals in ten league appearances this season.