Arsenal is reportedly vying with Manchester United for the services of Wolverhampton’s midfielder.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still on the lookout for a good addition to his squad, and it looks that he has his sights set on Wolverhampton’s Ruben Neves.

The Gunners have offered a contract offer to the Portuguese midfielder, and the two parties are now in discussions.

A probable summer transfer might happen soon if both parties agree, according to Record.

According to The Athletic, Neves has blossomed with the Wolves and is under contract until 2024.

His market value is £45 million ($62.5 million), but Arsenal FC hopes to lower it.

If successful, the 24-year-old footballer would be Arteta’s next major signing. Nuno Tavares was recently finalized by the Gunners.

This summer, an exodus of players from the Emirates Stadium is expected. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are also rumored to be on their way out.

Arteta has been compelled to scour the market for new midfield talent as a result of this looming development.

After Neves, Arsenal isn’t the only team interested in signing him. Manchester United, who are looking for a new central midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic, have also been connected with the left-back.

Aside from that, Paul Pogba’s contract with the Red Devils is coming to an end.

As a result, it’s only natural that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a replacement.

Since joining Wolverhampton from FC Porto in 2017, Neves has been a revelation. He has put in consistent performances over the last three years, which is why the Red Devils and Gunners are keeping an eye on him.

Neves is anticipated to work closely with Thomas Partey in the midfield if he joins Arsenal. He would succeed Xhaka, who is expected to join Roma on a five-year contract.