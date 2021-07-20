Arsenal is reportedly looking to sign a Chelsea striker as the club’s overhaul continues.

Arsenal continues to sift through options as it overhauls its squad.

Tammy Abraham of Chelsea appears to be one player on the Gunners’ radar.

The English striker has slid down Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order, and it does not appear that his circumstances will improve in the near future.

Critics believe he will be loaned out, with the Blues opting for safety.

With several players departing, the Gunners are aiming to beef up their campaign.

Abraham may be a great compliment to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they can get things done.

But, if the two teams do reach an agreement, will it be a permanent transfer or a loan spell?

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes a loan spell is more likely. Chelsea would be foolish to lose connections with Abraham, he believes.

“I’d like to believe Tammy could possibly take out a loan. Jenas added, “I don’t think it’s the right time for Chelsea to entirely cut connections.”

An Abraham transfer to Arsenal will necessitate a large sum of money. The Gunners would have to pay £40 million ($54.57 million) for the 23-year-old striker’s services.

Getting Abraham to the Emirates Stadium, on the other hand, may be contingent on another development.

Erling Haaland is a target for Chelsea, and Abraham might be used as a makeweight in the trade, as the Norwegian striker is valued at £150 million ($204 million).

Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund believes Abraham’s worth is exorbitant.

As a result, selling Abraham to a team at their preferred price is an option.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still working on putting together a strong team for next season.

Abraham may make sense, but if Arteta blinks, he may once again fall short in his pursuit of a prized target.