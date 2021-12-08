Arsenal Is Preparing To Sign A Young Striker In January, According To Transfer Rumors.

Arsenal is expected to aim to bolster its squad as soon as the January transfer window opens.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette not exactly offering firepower, one position they are expected to fill is striker.

There are a slew of names to consider for the Gunners in the January transfer window. Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Alexander Isak have all been linked to them.

Yuri Alberto is a name that may not come to mind right away, according to Goal Brazil. The 20-year-old isn’t exactly a household name, but he’s a promising young striker who may be an excellent investment for Arsenal’s future.

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk are rumored to have begun talks, with a deal possible in the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners are said to have contacted Yuri Alberto’s agent, Andre Cury, to see what would be required to bring the Brazilian to Emirates Stadium.

Alberto’s contract has more than three years left on it, and he has 19 goals and four assists this season.

Internacional is apparently willing to sell him for £12.7 million ($16.8 million) if the Gunners are persistent.

Alberto is without a doubt a promising player. Sport Bible has used the term “New Neymar” to describe him.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is taking a major risk on the striker because he has yet to prove himself in a top European league.

As a result, targeting Alberto could just be a way to increase your striking alternatives. Mikel Arteta may simply be doing his homework because Aubameyang, Lacazette, and even Eddie Nketiah aren’t delivering.

The three strikers’ futures at Arsenal are up in the air. Lacazette is the most prominent, as he might be on the move as soon as the January transfer market opens.

Several teams could examine a trade involving the 30-year-old star, according to a report published by IBTimes last month.