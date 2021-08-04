Arsenal Is Interested In Inter Milan Star Who Wants To Play In Premier League, According To Transfer Rumors

Arsenal believed to be on the verge of signing Inter Milan midfielder Lautaro Martinez.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners have made an ambitious approach to sign the 23-year-old striker from I Nerazzurri. Martinez appears to be receptive to the prospect of transferring to the Emirates Stadium, which has been Martinez’s lone team to contact him thus far.

Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are two players who have caught the attention of a number of clubs. However, it looks that Inter Milan is more likely to deal the Argentine star than the Belgian striker.

Martinez’s popularity is understandable. He has been in good form for I Nerazzurri, and he is leaving a club that can provide him a place in the UEFA Champions League.

However, if Martinez does join Arsenal, any chance of Lukaku joining Chelsea will be significantly harmed.

Mikel Arteta’s team would benefit from the fact that Inter Milan would not have to sell the Belgian to the Blues.

Chelsea would have to come up with a proposal to persuade Inter Milan to agree to a £100 million ($139 million) exchange for Lukaku.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea attempted to sell Lukaku to Inter Milan for £85 million ($118 million) plus Marco Alonso.

The bid was rejected, but Chelsea is expected to try again with a better offer.

The Gunners have the upper hand. So yet, no other club appears to be interested in the Inter Milan attacker.

Martinez would be an excellent fit for Manchester City, according to Eurosport’s Dean Jones, who featured on The Football Terrace podcast. Citizens, on the other hand, do not appear to be interested at this time.