Arsenal Is Considering A Move For Struggling Swede Booter For A Huge Fee, According To Transfer Rumors.

Arsenal’s success will not deter the club from scouring the market for additional youthful talent.

According to the latest sources, Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus is one of the players on Arsenal’s radar.

The 21-year-time old’s with the Old Lady has not been particularly pleasant. He has had a lot of playing time this season, featuring in all but one game in Serie A.

Furthermore, he has only made two starts in the Italian top division and has only played 90 minutes once.

If his problems persist, it wouldn’t be unexpected to see the Swedish footballer test the market and leave Juventus Stadium.

Arsenal, according to Calciomercato, is one team that may be interested in his availability.

Mikel Arteta’s young guns have carried the most of Arsenal’s load so far this season, so Kulusevski could make sense for the Gunners.

However, it is clear that luring him away from Juventus will be difficult.

Despite his lackluster performances, the Old Lady is anticipated to only agree to a deal if Arsenal is dead set on signing the young midfielder.

Juventus is expected to seek a fee of at least £30 million ($40 million) for the Swedish national, according to another report from Calciomercato.

The Gunners have yet to confirm whether they would be willing to comply.

However, if Arsenal considers the clamor of their fans, who appear ecstatic at the prospect of seeing Kulusevski as a Gunner, anything could happen in January or next summer.

Arsenal’s interest in Kulusevski is thought to be a backup plan after failing to sign Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahiovic, according to Sky Sports Italia.