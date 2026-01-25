Arsenal Injury Woes Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Arsenal’s preparations for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester United have been disrupted by several key absences due to injury. Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Christian Norgaard were notably absent from the team’s walk on Sunday, casting doubt over their involvement in the match. The Gunners are hoping to maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the league, but injuries are beginning to take their toll on Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Calafiori, Havertz, and Norgaard Unavailable

Calafiori, who has been sidelined since December, remains a significant concern for Arteta, with the Italian not participating in the pre-match walk. His absence suggests that a return to the squad for this game is unlikely. Alongside him, Havertz, who recently made his return to the team following a prolonged knee injury, was also absent. Arteta confirmed that while Havertz is “very close” to full fitness, his return to action will be carefully managed. “We have to be very smart in the manner that we manage that load, the minutes,” said Arteta on Friday, emphasizing that Havertz’s game time would be gradually increased over the coming weeks.

Another notable absentee was Danish midfielder Norgaard, who was not seen on the team walk either. His omission comes just days after reports surfaced linking him with a transfer to Ajax, who are actively seeking midfield reinforcements following a failed bid for Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte. The uncertainty surrounding Norgaard’s future adds to the growing list of concerns for the North London club as they prepare for a crucial fixture.

Despite the ongoing injury issues, Arsenal will be eager to bounce back after a series of away games and continue their strong form in the league. With Manchester United coming off a dominant derby win over rivals Manchester City, Arteta’s side will need to put their injury woes behind them if they are to preserve their lead atop the Premier League table.