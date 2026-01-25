Arsenal Host Manchester United in Crucial Premier League Clash

Arsenal aim to extend their Premier League title lead as they face Manchester United at the Emirates this afternoon. With the race for the top spot heating up, the Gunners are hoping to regain momentum following a mixed run of results in the league.

Arsenal have enjoyed a successful week in Europe, securing a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League. However, their domestic form has stalled in recent weeks, with goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Despite this, they maintain a seven-point lead at the top of the table, aided by slip-ups from Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Team News and Key Players

Manager Mikel Arteta may have the services of Kai Havertz available for the match, although the German’s minutes are being carefully managed following a knee injury that has troubled him this season. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be led by Michael Carrick, who will be looking to build on a surprise victory in the Manchester derby, where his side triumphed over Pep Guardiola’s City.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4:00 pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event. Fans can also tune in to Sky Sports Premier League from 4:25 pm, ahead of the 4:30 pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game live on the Sky Go app and website, while a live blog of the match will be available on Standard Sport, with expert commentary provided by Matt Verri at the Emirates.

For those unable to watch the full match, highlights will be available via the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel after full-time, with BBC One’s Match of the Day airing the best moments at 10:30 pm.