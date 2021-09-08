Arsenal Holds On To Midfielder, Turns Down Galatasaray Offer Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Holds On To Midfielder, Turns Down Galatasaray Offer

According to reports, Arsenal has turned down a proposal from Galatasaray S.K. for midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Galatasaray approached Arsenal this week to discuss the potential of signing Elneny, according to Sky Sports. Arsenal, on the other hand, is said to consider Elneny as an important component of their plans for this season, implying that the Turkish club may not be able to complete a deal for the 29-year-old midfielder before the domestic transfer window closes on Wednesday.

With only a year left on Elneny’s current contract with Arsenal, Galatasaray, as well as any other team interested in him, may have to wait until after the current season to try to complete a transfer.

Elneny joined Emirates Stadium from Swiss club Basel in 2016. He was formerly on loan at Besiktas for the 2019-20 season.

It’s worth remembering that Elneny was given a new lease on life after Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery. Last season, Arteta used him 41 times in total across all competitions.

Galatasaray’s curiosity may have been piqued by this unexpected turn of events. The Turkish club would gain Premier League expertise by acquiring him.

DeAndre Yedlin (previously of Newcastle), Patrick van Aanholt (formerly of Crystal Palace), Ryan Babel (formerly of Fulham), and Mbaye Diagne have already committed to GS (formerly of West Brom).

Galatasaray’s failed deal for Amadou Diawara may have sparked interest in Elneny.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the midfielder was close to leaving AS Roma and joining GS, where he could see more playing time.

However, according to RomaPress, the Guinean player’s entourage has turned down Galatasaray’s offer. As a result, the 24-year-old is expected to remain with the La Lupa at least until January.

Diawara was reportedly offered a loan with the option of making it permanent. The amount of money involved in the case was not revealed in the report.

The Gunners’ only other midfielders are Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so keeping Elneny makes sense. That combination may suffice for the remainder of the season, implying that Elneny’s departure from Emirates Stadium will be delayed until January at the earliest.