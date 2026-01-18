Arsenal Held to Goalless Draw at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal’s push for a crucial three points in the Premier League was thwarted by a determined Nottingham Forest side, as the two teams played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon at the City Ground.

Resilient Forest Defend Well

Despite creating several key chances, the Gunners could not find a way past Forest’s resolute defense. Gabriel Martinelli came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, firing a shot that failed to beat the hosts’ keeper, Matz Sels. Later in the match, Bukayo Saka nearly stole the win with a powerful shot that forced a spectacular save from Sels, but Arsenal were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

At the other end, Forest barely troubled Arsenal’s defense, managing no shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. The visitors, who dominated possession, enjoyed a solid defensive display of their own, keeping a clean sheet and returning to London with a point. The result still extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table, although it could have been a much more fruitful outing for the North London side.

Arsenal now turn their attention to upcoming fixtures, hoping to maintain their strong position at the summit of the Premier League.