Arsenal Held to Goalless Draw Against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw away at Nottingham Forest on January 18, 2026, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points despite missing several key chances.

Frustration in Front of Goal

The match at the City Ground was a frustrating one for the Gunners, who had the better of the possession and chances, but struggled to break down a resilient Forest defense. The first half was a cagey affair, with neither side registering a shot on target. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes, but his close-range effort after a corner went wide. Martin Zubimendi also fired narrowly off target following a well-timed pass from Noni Madueke.

After the break, Bukayo Saka tested Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels with a full-stretch save, while Arsenal had a penalty shout for a handball against Forest’s Ola Aina turned down by the referee. Despite continued pressure, Arsenal could not find the breakthrough.

Defensive Resilience from Forest

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, failed to register a shot on target throughout the match, marking their first such performance at home since April 2023. Forest had a couple of half-chances, with Viktor Gyokeres’ shot deflected wide after a defensive mistake from Martinelli. However, their inability to trouble Arsenal’s David Raya was evident, as they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

In the second half, Mikel Arteta made a triple substitution, bringing on Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino, and Saka to inject fresh energy into the attack. Saka’s quick feet led to a chance for Declan Rice, whose volley was saved by Sels. Moments later, Rice’s cross found Saka for a looping header, but Sels was once again equal to the task with a superb save.

As the match wore on, both teams pushed for a winner, but neither could find a way through. Despite their dominance, Arsenal’s inability to convert chances left them with just one point to show for their efforts.

After the final whistle, Arsenal’s frustration was evident, but the result allowed them to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Manchester City’s defeat to United helping their cause. However, Aston Villa, who were set to face Everton the following Sunday, could cut Arsenal’s lead to four points if they secured a win.

For Arsenal, this was the second consecutive goalless draw in the league, a run not seen since the start of the 2012/13 season. Arsenal had previously faced Sunderland and Stoke City in similar scoreless stalemates. The draw also marked their fifth match of the season without conceding a shot on target, a new club record.

Arsenal will next turn their attention to the Champions League, where they face Inter Milan in Italy on Tuesday, January 23, as they aim to maintain their 100% record in the competition. The following weekend will see them return to Premier League action with a home match against Manchester United on Sunday, January 28.