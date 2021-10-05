Arsenal have two names in mind to fill a potential striker void, according to reports.

Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving Emirates Stadium soon, according to Arsenal.

Despite the fact that there is still time, head coach Mikel Arteta is already hunting for successors.

There are two names in the mix, it appears.

According to rumors, they are Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Both strikers are in line with the Gunners’ new youth-focused strategy. Calvert-Lewin is only 24 years old, whereas Watkins is 25 years old.

The only stumbling block is that both footballers are under contract with their respective teams until 2025.

As a result, Arsenal may have to pay a lot of money to secure both or one of them.

Calvert-Lewin has gotten a lot of attention recently, and he’s perhaps one of the most intriguing forwards since Wayne Rooney. That concept alone suggests that convincing the Toffees to agree to a deal will be difficult.

The English striker’s only issue at the moment is that he is hurt. According to The Athletic, he is one of several players who are unlikely to participate when Everton takes on Manchester United on Sunday, October 10.

Calvert-Lewin scored in each of Everton’s first three Premier League games before missing the Toffees’ final three games.

Watkins, on the other hand, is another talent on the rise. Dean Smith, the manager of Aston Villa, believes that the striker has a lot of promise.

Despite missing out on the World Cup qualifying triple-header earlier this month due to a knee injury, Smith believes Watkins’ mentality and application merit a recall, according to Yahoo Sports.

“It’s why he’s at Aston Villa, and I don’t see him changing his mind. He’s a joy to work with because of his application, his approach toward training and games, and I feel he’s been called up again because of what they observed during his training with England,” Smith said.

Lacazette is poised to leave with less than a year left on his contract, therefore the Gunners are trying to fill a major vacuum.

Arsenal may want to offload the 30-year-old player during the January transfer window to avoid going home empty-handed.

Lacazette will only be sent out if Arteta can locate a replacement.

Arsenal is unlikely to make any big-money signings in the coming transfer window after spending heavily in the summer.