Arsenal has received yet another huge injury boost before of their match against Liverpool.

After missing Arsenal’s win over Watford before the international break, Thomas Partey is scheduled to return this weekend against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa due to a muscular injury he sustained two weeks ago.

However, there’s a chance he’ll be healthy for Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on Saturday, according to claims that the medical team is ‘confident’ he’ll be fit.

He’ll be ready to play Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to London World, and Goal’s Arsenal journalist Charles Watts believes there’s a ‘hope’ he’ll be available.

“Still a doubt regarding Partey,” Watts wrote, “but they are hoping he will be able to feature.”

“Let’s see what happens with Thomas [Partey],” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remarked following his team’s victory over Watford. Today [Watford], he wasn’t available to play.

“He’s got a muscular injury, and we’re not sure how it’ll progress, so we’ll just take it day by day.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also a concern after being stretchered off in Gabon’s 1-0 home win over Libya last week in a World Cup qualifier.

Despite the concern, the striker is likely to be healthy for the Liverpool match after training as usual this week.

Klopp is dealing with his own injury problems, with Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Roberto Firmino already out.

Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, and Divock Origi [dead leg]have all returned from international duty with injuries, while Sadio Mane’s absence has been allayed when he was seen practicing with the squad this week.

The Reds will be looking to rebound from their league setback to West Ham, but a loss to the Gunners will see them pushed out of the top four and out of the Champions League positions.