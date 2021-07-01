Arsenal has made a ‘solid offer’ for Manuel Locatelli of Italy.

According to Sassuolo’s sporting director, Arsenal has made a “concrete offer” for midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli is presently representing Italy at Euro 2020, where he has helped the Azzurri advance to the quarter-finals, where they will meet Belgium on Friday.

The 23-year-old came through the AC Milan junior system before joining Sassuolo on loan before making the move permanent.

Giovanni Carnevali, the sporting director of Sassuolo, stated that the Gunners were the frontrunners to finalize a summer transfer for Locatelli, who has also attracted attention in Serie A.

“The only Italian team we spoke to about Locatelli was Juventus. Carnevali told Sky Italia that he met with (Juventus sporting director Federico) Cherubini last week.

“They are interested; we haven’t gone over all of the terms and evaluations yet, but we have a great relationship with Juventus, so we will keep talking.”

“It’s true that other foreign clubs are interested, and Arsenal is one among them, and they are ahead of everyone else since they have offered us a significant proposal,” Carnevali stated.

“They are, in fact, the only team that has made a concrete offer thus far.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is seeking to rebuild his team after finishing ninth in the Premier League last season and missing out on European competition.

According to the PA news agency, a purported £40 million bid for Brighton defender Ben White has been rejected.

Arsenal have also been connected with Nuno Tavares of Benfica and Sambi Lokonga of Anderlecht.