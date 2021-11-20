Arsenal has been urged to exploit Virgil van Dijk, who has proclaimed himself unfit.

Mikel Arteta’s side must ‘take advantage’ of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk when the two teams meet on Saturday afternoon, according to former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Reds’ defense has been susceptible at times this season, and they were exposed on several occasions against West Ham United last time out.

Before the season, there were concerns over whether Van Dijk would be the same player he was before his lengthy injury layoff, with match fitness being a major concern.

Merson believes the Dutch defender is up for the taking when the Gunners visit Anfield later today, and has urged his former club to take advantage of him.

“Liverpool are surrendering too many goals and have now lost to West Ham,” he wrote in his Daily Star column. It’s a crucial match for them as well, as they don’t want to fall farther behind Chelsea.

“I don’t believe Virgil Van Dijk is totally healthy, and until he is, he won’t be able to play the way he does without Liverpool conceding goals.” They’re frequently caught off guard.” “Arsenal must seize the opportunity.” Arsenal has been humiliated on several previous visits to Anfield, and has not won there since September 2012.

In the last eight years, the Gunners have endured three 3-1 defeats, two 5-1 thrashings, and a 4-0 loss.

In games against the ‘big six,’ Arsenal fans have become accustomed to watching them outclassed, but Merson is hoping to see a new-look Arsenal emerge at Anfield.

“When was the last time Arsenal was in such good form in a place like this?” “There are no excuses not to try,” the 53-year-old said.

“They can’t go to Liverpool and lose like they typically do every time they visit.

“Take a look at the last few Premier League visits by Arsenal to Anfield. They were defeated 3-1 on two occasions, 5-0 and 4-0. They haven’t even tried to fight back.

“You have to do better than that if you want to get back into the Champions League.” These are the teams that you compare yourself to.

"Arsenal have a point to prove in this game. "You won't be able to."