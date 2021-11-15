Arsenal has been linked with a 2020 transfer for Lionel Messi, who has been dubbed a “magical” player.

Arsenal has reportedly entered the list of clubs interested in signing Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

The Serbian has not lived up to expectations with Los Blancos, and it is expected that Jovic will leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Jovic has failed to score for Real Madrid since being signed for £50 million ($67 million) from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Sky Sports.

In 39 appearances for the Los Blancos, the 23-year-old has only reached the back of the goal twice.

Arsenal has joined the middling list of European teams connected to the Serbian.