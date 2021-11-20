Arsenal has been cautioned after Sadio Mane leads the Premier League in underappreciated traits.

Sadio Mane was back in training with Liverpool earlier this week, much to the delight of Liverpool fans.

Despite coach Aliou Cisse’s assurances that his substitution was precautionary and not serious during Senegal’s 1-1 draw with Togo during the international break, Kopites naturally feared the worst.

Mane’s availability for Arsenal’s visit later today should give everyone at the club a boost, as the Reds have only taken one point from their past two league games and injuries are starting to bite across the squad.

Not least because some intriguing new statistics has showed that he is the Premier League’s best off-the-ball worker in one particular area.

Former Reds striker Neil Mellor and Opta analyst Michael Reid looked into several facets of the Reds’ start to the 2021/22 season in a recent episode of LFCTV’s Review Show.

They unavoidably covered Mohamed Salah’s blistering start to the season, as well as the fact that Mane has recently joined the Premier League’s 31-man group of players with at least 100 goals.

But scoring that many goals is clearly not by chance, and Mane has excelled in this area this season.

Liverpool’s number 10 leads the Premier League in runs made off the ball (defined as “a sustained off-ball movement, executed with intensity, in order to receive a pass or create space,” as Reid noted in the program).

Only Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United has made more off-ball runs into the offensive third than Mane, and only Chris Wood of Burnley can match Mane for the percentage (if not the number) of off-ball runs into the penalty box.

It’s fascinating that the Clarets’ striker has a comparable track record in this area, given he and Liverpool’s left-back have a lot in common. Wood, Mane, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, for example, were the equal leading scorers of headed goals in the Premier League in 2018/19.

While Wood is more of a traditional target man, Mane is still underappreciated in the air. “The summary has come to an end.”