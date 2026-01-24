Arsenal Gears Up for United Clash After Two Draws

Arsenal has set its sights on bouncing back in the Premier League as they prepare to face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 25. With a strong start to 2026, the team remains unbeaten after six matches, securing four wins and two draws. However, after back-to-back stalemates, including a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to regain its momentum in the league.

Arsenal Aims to Extend Lead at the Top

Despite the recent draws, Arsenal still holds a commanding seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners are looking to maintain this advantage, aiming to complete a league double over Manchester United, having already triumphed in their previous encounter earlier in the season.

With the match against United fast approaching, Arsenal’s players have been working hard at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. The latest edition of “Inside Training” gives fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the preparations. Arsenal’s determination is clear as they aim to return to winning ways on home soil.