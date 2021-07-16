Arsenal fans question Brazilian defender’s commitment after spotting him out of shape.

There were a lot of expectations placed on Willian Borges da Silva, who earns almost £200,000 ($276,000) per week. It entailed ensuring he was in excellent physical condition.

When the 32-year-old made his debut against Hibernian in a pre-season encounter, he was met with skepticism.

That game ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Gunners. The normal starters, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah, were all present, but Arsenal fans were not blind to the out-of-shape Willian, who looks overweight.

This is in addition to the fact that, despite the excitement surrounding his debut at the Emirates Stadium, Willian had a disastrous first season with the Gunners.

In 37 appearances, he only managed to score one goal. Arsenal fans are furious, and many are questioning if he is deserving of a place in the team.

Willian was expected to improve his game and deliver a better performance at this point. But, unfortunately, this was not the case.

There was one occasion when fans mocked the Brazilian. He was ten yards behind Sead Kolasinac when he tried to rush on to a Sead Kolasinac pass.

Even the Arsenal website broadcast revealed that Willian was not in good shape.

The majority of Arsenal fans are now urging the club’s management to sell Willian this summer.

However, it is easier said than done to get that message over. He comes with a hefty price tag, and his age has been an issue for him since last season.

If Arsenal can find a buyer for Willian, it will offer them the freedom to bring in other players who are eager to work under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage.

Arsenal has been connected with a number of players in an attempt to upgrade its roster. The midfield is a delicate position that requires attention, and an out-of-shape Willian will not help.

Willian’s only option right now is to try to get back into playing shape.

It won’t be easy, but he can do it if he sets his mind to it. Failure to do so will only increase the pressure on the Brazilian, with some even doubting whether his heart is still in the game.