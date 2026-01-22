Arsenal Face Injury Woes Ahead of Key Match Against Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with several injury concerns as his side prepares to host a rejuvenated Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday. The Gunners are eager to bounce back from two consecutive goalless draws in the Premier League against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, aiming to avoid a third straight game without a win.

Despite the recent frustration, Arsenal maintain a healthy seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League, a position that should offer confidence ahead of the upcoming clash with United. The team also celebrated a 1-0 victory over Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, ensuring a top-two finish in the group stage with a perfect record thus far.

However, Arteta faces concerns over key players’ fitness as the team continues its pursuit of domestic and European success. Bukayo Saka’s fitness worries have been alleviated after he played the full 90 minutes in Milan, but other players remain sidelined or uncertain.

Injury Updates: Calafiori, Hincapie, and Dowman

Riccardo Calafiori has been out of action since the warm-up ahead of Arsenal’s win over Brighton in late December. The left-back has missed eight games due to a muscle injury. Arteta expressed hope that Calafiori is “progressing” but added that a return date is unclear. In a recent update, Arteta mentioned the possibility of a return “in a few weeks,” but no concrete timeline has been provided.

Piero Hincapie’s situation remains similarly uncertain. The Ecuadorian centre-back sustained a groin injury in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on January 8, missing subsequent fixtures against Portsmouth, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Inter Milan. Although Arteta has not commented directly on the severity of Hincapie’s injury, rumors suggest the 21-year-old could be available for selection in the near future. However, no official return date has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, young Max Dowman is recovering from an ankle ligament injury sustained in a behind-closed-doors match against Manchester United in December. The 16-year-old defender was initially ruled out for two months and has been removed from the Champions League squad as a result. Arteta confirmed that Dowman remains “a few weeks away” from returning, with a potential return expected in late February.

As Arsenal face Manchester United, Arteta will hope that these key players can return to bolster the squad as the season intensifies across both domestic and European competitions.