Arsenal ends former defender Steve Bould’s 33-year stint at the club with a move.

The Gunners have stated that Steve Bould’s 33-year connection with the club will come to an end this summer.

The double-winning defender, who served as Arsene Wenger’s number two for six seasons, is stepping down as manager of Arsenal’s under-23s.

“Steve has been a tremendous servant for us on and off the pitch,” Per Mertesacker said on the club’s official website. His playing record speaks for itself, and he has served as an example to generations of young players who have come through the program.

“It’s been a difficult decision to make. Steve has made a significant contribution to the under-23s and the club as a whole, and he will always be a significant character in our history.”

The news of Bould’s likely departure comes amid reports that he had been fired earlier this month.

Before joining Sunderland in July 1999, the 58-year-old made 372 games for Arsenal, winning three league titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Before being promoted to the senior set-up under Wenger, he returned to take up a variety of academy coaching posts.

Edu, the technical director, remarked, “We owe Steve a huge debt of gratitude for everything.” He has aided in the development of numerous top professionals, and his background and temperament have had a significant impact.

“I’d want to express my gratitude for his efforts and wish him and his family the best in the future.”