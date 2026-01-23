Arsenal Dispatch: Raya, Merino, and Manchester United Preview

In this week’s episode of The Dispatch podcast, recorded live from the Emirates Stadium studio, Arsenal fans are treated to a blend of match preview and insider insights ahead of the team’s upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester United.

With Josh James out sick, host Frim is joined by regular contributor Emma Holbrook to dive into the latest Arsenal news. The show kicks off with a nostalgic look back at some of the club’s most memorable encounters with United, setting the stage for Sunday’s match, which promises more high-stakes drama in the top-flight rivalry.

Exclusive Insights and A Winning Save

The episode also features a deep dive into Arsenal Women’s historic Champions League run, with Len Pentony, both a shooter and editor for the team, sharing exclusive details from the filming of the four-part documentary, “Only In The Land.” Pentony reflects on the personal moments captured during the season, from emotional team talks led by coach Renee to the unforgettable celebrations in Lisbon following the final whistle. The documentary brings viewers closer to the team’s incredible journey and the unity behind their success.

Another key highlight of this episode is the recognition of David Raya’s recent Save of the Month award in the Premier League. The goalkeeper’s remarkable reflexes and crucial interventions have earned him widespread praise, and Mikel Merino takes time to explain what sets Raya apart as one of the league’s best shot-stoppers.

Fans can catch the full episode of The Dispatch either through the podcast player below or by watching the video on the platform. Be sure to search for “The Dispatch” wherever you listen to your podcasts for future episodes and updates.