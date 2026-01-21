Arsenal Denied League Cup Final Spot After 1-0 Defeat to Manchester United

Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the Subway Women’s League Cup final were dashed on Wednesday as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. Despite creating multiple chances and showing resilience after going down to ten players, a second-half goal from Elisabeth Terland ensured United progressed to the final.

After Olivia Smith was shown a second yellow card, Arsenal faced an uphill battle. However, even with reduced numbers, the Gunners kept pressing, with the team’s energy evident throughout. Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy expressed her disappointment after the match, admitting that missing out on a final is always tough, especially given the performance her side put in.

Strong Performance Despite Setback

Wubben-Moy highlighted the team’s fighting spirit, noting that they were the dominant side even after being reduced to ten players. “We created so many chances, even when down to ten women,” she said. “The game’s about putting the ball in the back of the net, and we weren’t able to do that today.” The team’s pressing game was particularly effective, forcing United into mistakes, but despite their pressure, they were unable to capitalize on the opportunities they created.

The 4-4-1 formation that Arsenal adopted after the red card allowed them to maintain their shape, but Wubben-Moy acknowledged that losing the pressing intensity in the final third was a significant tactical change. “It changes the game a lot, but you can’t fault the energy we put in,” she said.

Looking ahead, Wubben-Moy remains optimistic despite the setback. Arsenal will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, a game that offers another chance to build on their recent performance. “We relish these opportunities,” she added, referencing the upcoming clash and the chance to secure a spot in the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup final next week. “I believe in our players and our forwards. They’ll bury that next chance and make the most of the opportunity.”